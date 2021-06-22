The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Omaha, NE
