Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect…