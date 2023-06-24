The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.