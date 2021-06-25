Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
