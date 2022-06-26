It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE
