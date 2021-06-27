Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
