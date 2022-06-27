Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.