Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

