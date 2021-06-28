The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81.
- Updated
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
- Updated
Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
For the drive home in Omaha: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 75F. Winds S …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as th…