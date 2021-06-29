The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE
