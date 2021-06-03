Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.