Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Any lingering rain on Thursday morning is expected to dissipate in the early afternoon.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The O…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 de…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's fo…
For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It look…