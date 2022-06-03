Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
