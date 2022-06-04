Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

