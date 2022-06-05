The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE
