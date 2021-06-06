 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

