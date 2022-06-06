Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.