The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE
