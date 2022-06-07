Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.