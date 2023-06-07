Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Damage from thunderstorms that spawned several tornadoes in eastern Nebraska on Friday was mostly confined to farmsteads, a meteorologist with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expe…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…