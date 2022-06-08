Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:28 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.