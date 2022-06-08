Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:28 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chan…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…