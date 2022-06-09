Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.