Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.