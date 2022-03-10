It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 18 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE
