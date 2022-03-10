Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 18 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.