Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.