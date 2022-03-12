Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.