Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

