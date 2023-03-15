Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Omaha, NE
