Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.