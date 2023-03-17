Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front that brought rain and plummeting temperatures early Thursday morning also brought a wind advisory that will last all day for the …
Those Omahans who plan to step out and celebrate St. Patrick's Day should be wearing a wee bit more than a tweed coat to ward off an expected …
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. R…