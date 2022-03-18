 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert