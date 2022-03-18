Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Nebraska just closed the books on its second driest February and fourth driest winter on record.
Drought is expected to persist across Nebraska this spring, but there's a caveat: The forecast could shift to severe weather.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
