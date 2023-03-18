It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.