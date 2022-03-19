Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE
