Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE
