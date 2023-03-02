Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Omaha, NE
