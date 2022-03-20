Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.