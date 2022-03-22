Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.