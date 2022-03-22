Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Drought is expected to persist across Nebraska this spring, but there's a caveat: The forecast could shift to severe weather.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
