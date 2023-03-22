Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front that brought rain and plummeting temperatures early Thursday morning also brought a wind advisory that will last all day for the …
Warming up for the first day of spring in southeast Nebraska, but a cold front arrives Monday evening
Temperatures on the rise, but not for long. A cold front will be bringing them back down for Tuesday. Find out how cool we'll get and what the…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We…
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. R…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see…