Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

