Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills may see about 10 inches.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
February's midmonth cold spell was remarkable for its severity, duration and spread. Omaha has temperature records dating back to 1871, and only one other year was colder at that time of year, 1936.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the Omaha area could see more than 2.5 inches of rain by early Tuesday morning, but snow is unlikely. Minor flooding could occur.
Federal officials who manage water levels on the Missouri River are advising utilities, cities and others to prepare for potential water scarcity because of the ongoing drought.