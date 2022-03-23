Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Drought is expected to persist across Nebraska this spring, but there's a caveat: The forecast could shift to severe weather.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
