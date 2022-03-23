 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

