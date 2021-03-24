Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.