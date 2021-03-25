 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert