Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.