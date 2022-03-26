Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.