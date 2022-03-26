The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…
Drought is expected to persist across Nebraska this spring, but there's a caveat: The forecast could shift to severe weather.
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see he…