Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.