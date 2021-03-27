 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

