Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
- Updated
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. …