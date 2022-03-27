Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.