Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometime this weekend, most likely around midnight on Sunday morning, a small system is likely to bring some snow accumulation to eastern Nebraska.
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You…
A cold front that brought rain and plummeting temperatures early Thursday morning also brought a wind advisory that will last all day for the …
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…