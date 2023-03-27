Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.