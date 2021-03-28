Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
- Updated
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. …
For the drive home in Omaha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%…