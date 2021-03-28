 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

