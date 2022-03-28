 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

