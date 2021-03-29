Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
- Updated
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
- Updated
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
- Updated
February's midmonth cold spell was remarkable for its severity, duration and spread. Omaha has temperature records dating back to 1871, and only one other year was colder at that time of year, 1936.