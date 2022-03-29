 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

