Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph.