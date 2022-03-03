Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.